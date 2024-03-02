Brit Awards 2024: Raye could break record for most awards in a single year

Raye released her debut album independently after saying her major label refused to put it out

Singer-songwriter Raye could make Brit Awards history later if she becomes the most-awarded artist in a single year.

The star has already broken records by getting seven nominations, beating the six received in previous years by Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams.

And she has one award in the bag - songwriter of the year, which was announced ahead of Saturday's ceremony.

The 26-year-old will face competition in other categories from artists like Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean and J Hus.

Dua Lipa will perform at the Brits ceremony, three years after her last appearance

A big year for British hip-hop is reflected in rapper Central Cee earning four nominations, with three nominations each for J Hus, Dave and Little Simz.

The event will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, former Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp and TV personality Maya Jama.

Here is everything you need to know about the ceremony.

What could Raye win?

The singer is nominated for best artist, album, song (twice), new artist, pop act and R&B act.

Because of her double nomination in the best song category - for Prada and Escapism - she could scoop a maximum of six trophies on Saturday night.

But after she was named best songwriter - which was announced separately on Wednesday - she could theoretically win seven 2024 Brit Awards in total.

The current record for the most Brits at a single ceremony is four, jointly held by Blur (1995), Adele (2016) and Harry Styles (2023).

What's changed this year?

Last year, there was criticism after all the nominees for the best artist prize were male.

So this year, the best artist shortlist has been extended from five to 10 artists, and includes six female artists.

Co-host Kemp told BBC News: "In terms of music this year, the artists that have really just shone through are female artists.

"I think everyone who was nominated deserves to be there in their own right - it's not like they've said, 'Oh we need more female nominations, let's just put them in there.' It's genuinely who has provided some of the best work.

"Artists like Raye and Dua Lipa are the megastars right now."

Jorja Smith among the nominees for the first Brit Award for best R&B act

Another addition is a new award for the best R&B act, after many artists felt the genre was not celebrated enough.

It was previously represented in the best pop/R&B category, but that was dominated by more mainstream artists like Dua Lipa and Styles.

R&B acts who have had success in the past 24 months, instead of the usual 12, were eligible for nomination this year, so that artists who might have missed out in 2023 can be recognised.

Singers nominated in that category include Raye, Jorja Smith and Mahalia.

Who is performing?

Kylie Minogue will receive her fourth Brit award at the ceremony

A host of artists will take to the stage at the ceremony, with Dua Lipa and Raye topping the bill.

Dance duo Jungle, Nigerian rapper Rema and Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae will also appear, while drum and bass veterans Chase & Status will be accompanied by two-time Brit winner Becky Hill.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris will team up for a special performance, while Australian superstar Kylie Minogue is set to perform a medley of her hits after she is crowned this year's global icon.

Who has already won an award?

The Last Dinner Party collected their trophy ahead of the Brit Awards' official ceremony

Kylie follows in the footsteps of the likes of Taylor Swift and Sir Elton John after being announced as the recipient of the global icon award.

Raye has been named songwriter of the year, while Chase & Status have been named winners of producers of the year.

In December, it was announced that indie band The Last Dinner Party had won the Brits Rising Star prize.

The five-piece are one of the year's most talked-about new acts, thanks to their swooping, dramatic singles and theatrical stage costumes.

Singer Abigail Morris told the BBC it was "a bit like having an out-of-body experience".

How to watch the Brits

The Brit Awards will be broadcast live by ITV1 and ITVX from 20:30 GMT on Saturday.

Outside the UK, viewers will be able to watch the ceremony on the Brit Awards YouTube channel.

The BBC News website will also have extensive coverage including live text updates from the red carpet and the ceremony itself from 17:00 GMT.