Bristol Harbour Festival: Applications for artists open

The search is on for performers for a city's largest free festival.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend Bristol Harbour Festival from 19-21 July .

The event's curators are looking for singers, performers, organisations, charities, and community initiatives to submit applications.

The Mayor of Bristol said the festival was "an essential platform for aspiring local artists and talent to perform in front of huge audiences".

The event stages a popular cardboard boat race, boat shows on the harbour and performances from musicians and artists across the city.

"We are proud that we have continued to keep the city's largest festival, which is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Bristol's diverse creativity and talent, as a free event for all.

"We can look forward to celebrating together and bringing another brilliant free festival to Bristol this summer," continued mayor Marvin Rees said.

More than 80% of acts and entertainment on offer during previous years of the festival have come through the expression of interest application form.

Artists must submit their applications to perform by 31 January.

