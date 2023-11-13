Bristol: Boy, 10, stars in new TV series about Cary Grant

A 10-year-old boy is starring as a young Cary Grant in a new TV series.

Dainton Anderson, from Bristol, has been acting since he was four years old and has now secured the role in ITVX's upcoming series, Archie.

It focuses on the life of the Hollywood actor, who was born Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, to Elias and Elsie Leach.

Dainton said he was "very excited" to get the role and is looking forward to people being able to see it this month.

Grant became interested in theatre as a child after visiting the Bristol Hippodrome and later moved to Hollywood

Jeff Pope served as a screenwriter and executive producer of the series.

Prior to filming, Mr Pope spent time exploring Bristol with the actor's daughter, Jennifer.

They visited the house in Horfield, where Grant was born in 1904.

He later moved to Hollywood, where he became a successful actor.

'Very surreal'

Dainton began filming in September 2022 - on his first day of Year 5.

When asked what it was like to play such a famous star, Dainton said: "I didn't know anything [about Cary Grant], so it was kind of weird.

"As we went along the script we learned about him.

"There wasn't much for me to do because it was all in the script."

Sharon Stanton, Dainton's mum, said it was "all very surreal".

"He's done a few jobs, but it never gets boring to watch," she said.

"I'm always pinching myself.

"It's really amazing to see how he works with adults and the rest of the cast and crew.

"He is so professional and just gets on with it. Some of the days are really long."

About the show coming out, she added: "I'm really excited, especially as living here in Bristol there's a relevance there.

"I'm also really excited to see what he actually did on set."

