Bristol and Bath to host Ukrainian orchestra amidst conflict

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) will return to the UK this week for the first time in more than 20 years.

Their debut performance will take place at the Forum in Bath, presented by Bristol Beacon.

The tour is an opportunity to showcase Ukraine's music and culture amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

They hope to raise £24,000 through ticket sales from all 17 venues around the UK to support the NSOU.

The NSOU has chosen the UK for its biggest single-country tour as part of its efforts to "fight the war on the cultural front".

The tour's debut will be held at the Bath Forum on Tuesday.

To demonstrate the UK's support of Ukraine during the conflict, the NSOU has been invited to the House of Commons during its visit to meet with senior parliamentarians.

The UK Home Office has also agreed to waive visa fees for the 90 members of the orchestra.

'We feel emotional'

"We are excited to return to the UK for the first time in 22 years," said Alexander Hornostai, managing director and producer of NSOU."We are fighting for the recognition of Ukrainian culture all over the world."We feel emotional every time we perform now as we convey what is in our hearts through music.

"On the one hand, there is pain, sadness, suffering, and on the other hand, faith in the victory of Ukraine and the prosperous future of our country."

With no flights in or out of the country, the entire orchestra must take a 20-hour coach journey across two borders through the war zone to Warsaw, Poland.

Members will then board a flight to Heathrow, which has been supported by British Airways.

A Just Giving appeal with a target of £24,000 has been set up by the tour promoters, IMG Artists, and all proceeds will be donated directly to the orchestra.

The target amount is based on the total expected UK audience numbers of 24,000 people.

Todd Wills, artistic director of Bristol Beacon, said: "This historic tour is an opportunity to show that the people of the UK support them and recognise the importance of Ukrainian culture and we hope to see a huge local audience welcoming them."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk