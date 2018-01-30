Why this brilliant Matthew Broderick photo is going viral

Isn’t it annoying when you’re trying to take a picture and there’s some guy in the background ruining everything?

Well, that’s the very reason why this shot of Matthew Broderick has gone viral.

According to a tale being told on Twitter, a family bumped into Ferris Bueller legend Matthew Broderick and his travelling companion in the Long Island town of Montauk.

But the dad’s plot to get a lovely shot of Broderick with his daughter was scuppered by the aforementioned travelling companion just not getting out of the shot.

"The Matthew Broderick Story" A few years ago a friend of mine took his family out to Montauk on vacation and had stopped at a little store to get snacks, etc, and who do they see but that Star of Stage and Screen, Matthew Broderick… — (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018





…also in the store with a friend. So my friend politely asks Broderick if he will take a photo with his daughter. Broderick galliantly obliges, but this is a once in a lifetime photo and he wants it to be just right… — (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018





…so he asks Broderick’s friend to kind of move to the side a bit out of frame, and he moves a bit. And my friend says, just a little more, a little more, keeps doing the nudging motion with his hand. Lots of nudging. Okay he wont move any farther, fine, we can crop him out… — (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018





…and they take the picture and go back to the car all big grins to the rest of the family, who all shout in unison WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?? So here’s the photo: pic.twitter.com/rUGDRL8F21 — (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018





To be fair, not everyone was a Seinfeld fan. Plus those ice-white box fresh trainers and dad jeans are a bit unsightly.

Yes, Matthew Broderick’s “friend” was none other than Jerry Seinfeld, one of the most famous men in America.

