    Why this brilliant Matthew Broderick photo is going viral

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer
    (Credit: Twitter)

    Isn’t it annoying when you’re trying to take a picture and there’s some guy in the background ruining everything?

    Well, that’s the very reason why this shot of Matthew Broderick has gone viral.

    According to a tale being told on Twitter, a family bumped into Ferris Bueller legend Matthew Broderick and his travelling companion in the Long Island town of Montauk.

    But the dad’s plot to get a lovely shot of Broderick with his daughter was scuppered by the aforementioned travelling companion just not getting out of the shot.





    To be fair, not everyone was a Seinfeld fan. Plus those ice-white box fresh trainers and dad jeans are a bit unsightly.

    Yes, Matthew Broderick’s “friend” was none other than Jerry Seinfeld, one of the most famous men in America.

