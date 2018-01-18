Brigitte Bardot Calls #MeToo Movement ‘Hypocritical, Ridiculous’

French actress-turned-activist Brigitte Bardot slammed the #MeToo movement, saying the actresses who complain about sexual harassment in Hollywood are being “hypocritical and ridiculous.”

In an interview with the French magazine Paris Match, the 83-year-old star also said she was never a victim in her five-decade career. Bardot emphasized that she was speaking specifically of actresses and not “not women in general.”

“I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little ass,” she said. “This kind of compliment is nice.”

Also Read: Sundance After #MeToo: Indie Buyers and Sellers Step Up Vetting of Filmmakers, Stars

Bardot added that actresses “come on” to producers in order to land big roles, “and then, so they’ll be talked about, they say they were harassed.”

Bardot is the second French actress to speak negatively of #MeToo. Last week, actress Catherine Deneuve joined 99 other French women denouncing #MeToo, saying that the movement was akin to “puritanism.” Deneuve, however, has since clarified her stance and apologized for criticizing the movement.

Bardot became an international sex symbol after her role as Juliette in the 1956 French drama “And God Created Woman.”

She is also no stranger to controversy, having supported France’s far-right National Front political party and has criticized Muslims, leading to her being fined for “inciting racial hatred.”

