Brighton and Hove: Artists Open Houses festival returns

Faye Bridgwater is known for her colourful, abstract paintings

The Artists Open Houses (AOH) winter festival, now in its 41st year, opens on Saturday.

During the event, more than 60 homes in Brighton and Hove open to the public, showcasing art, crafts and gifts.

Entry is free and the festival takes place across three consecutive weekends starting from 25 November to 10 December.

"This time of year in Brighton and Hove is always magical," said AOH director, Judy Stevens.

The homes will be open on the 25 and 26 November and the 2, 3, 9 and 10 December.

Residences in Portslade, Fiveways, Seven Dials and Rottingdean will be open to the public.

A map of the festival can be found on the organisers' website.

'Just lovely'

As well as paintings, this year's festival will feature mouth-blown glass fungi, jewellery and ceramics.

One painter showcasing her work is Faye Bridgwater.

She said artists spent a lot of time on their own in the studio, so opening up their home and meeting people was "just lovely".

"It's less intimidating than going into a gallery - it's a bit more wholesome," Ms Bridgwater added.

The festival encourages participation from artists and makers of all ages, careers and parts of the community.

Ms Stevens said the festival was "a great way to discover new arts and crafts from Sussex makers and meet members of the local creative community".

The festival "opens your eyes up to different communities," Ms Bridgwater added.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.