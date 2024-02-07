Brie Larson on Why Meeting Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes Was ‘Very Profound’ for Her

Brie Larson will likely never get over meeting her idol, Jennifer Lopez, at the 2024 Golden Globes last month.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the emotional moment with J.Lo, which went viral on social media after. Larson explained that the whole interaction was “very profound” for her because Lopez is one of the main reasons she wanted to work as an actor in Hollywood.

“My mom took me to the theater to see Selena and it traumatized me, but also I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,'” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “She just kind of doesn’t exist for me as a human being. She’s, like, my God.”

As for the Golden Globes exchange, The Marvels star said, “Someone was like, ‘Didn’t you think this day would come?’ And I was like, ‘No, she doesn’t exist for me.’ That’s not how this works. In my world, J.Lo is over there, and I’m on the other side of the TV, always.”

Larson added that she doesn’t “have any memory” of actually meeting The Mother actress on the red carpet because she was so in shock.

After Kimmel replayed a clip of the moment and asked her how she thought it went, the Lessons in Chemistry star quipped that she probably came off as “kinda creepy,” because “if I was casually doing an interview and someone came to me with that energy, I’d be like, take a step back.”

Larson noted that she has not heard a “peep” from Lopez since the awards ceremony, and that while some people have proposed them starring in a film together, the actress said, “I’m like, sorry, did you see my reaction? It’s not looking like a professional relationship is on the table for me.”

Following their exchange in January, Lopez shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she appreciated the “lovely” and “moving” interaction with Larson.

“I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me,” Lopez said at the time. “When I was looking at Brie and I saw her and I was staring in her eyes because she was so locked in with me and just [was] like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long.’ … I saw myself, and I saw the little girl, and to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming.”

