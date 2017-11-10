Brie Larson slated over 'cringeworthy' trailer for new movie Basmati Blues

Warm up those cringe muscles, because the first trailer for Brie Larson musical rom-com ‘Basmati Blues’ is like a full-body workout.

Featuring a host of cliches from the ‘fish out of water’ to the ‘white saviour’, it’s already getting an absolute panning online… and we’ve only seen the first two-and-a-half minutes of it.

Starring Larson as a scientist who creates a genetically-modified type of rice, she’s sent to India to try and persuade farmers that it’s the future.

There she falls in love with both the country and a handsome Indian gent, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar.

It’s not going down well.

Oh great it’s cringey white-people-in-India-saving-the-brown-savages season again. https://t.co/1ksFG6RYkm — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) November 8, 2017





how does brie larson go from bagging a bafta and an academy award for Room to this Basmati Blues hallmark-movie-looking nonsense?? how sway??? — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) November 9, 2017





FFS Hollywood, this is 2017 and you still don't understand the East. Can you stop creating such generalising BS?https://t.co/25sfWqGhHU — Samyak Sibasish (@SamyakSibasish) November 9, 2017





Basmati Blues. Really. Really. Come on Brie. You can't not clap Affleck and then turn around and do THAT. — AB Film Review (@ABFilmReview) November 9, 2017





Using my 280. Okay so Brie Larson is in this movie called (uhg) #BasmatiBlues (ew) and I'll be damned if she can even PRONOUNCE Basmati (and no, it's not BAZ-MAH-TEA). White people are always gonna make cringy movies about India, its a fact, but this trailer takes the CRINGE CAKE — Anjali Rathore (@jellibean0415) November 10, 2017





I love Brie Larson but I hope "Basmati Blues", a movie where she goes to India and saves locals from tainted rice, flops. — jody (@qoroq) November 9, 2017





I just watched the trailer for Basmati Blues and I'm not even angry just massively secondhand embarrassed for everyone involved. — people eater porg (@spurlunk) November 9, 2017





Oh @brielarson you’re better than #BasmatiBlues—which is also the worst title for a film ever — Zinnat Ali (@LadyFabulous) November 10, 2017





finally understand the Basmati Blues jokes. terrible name. terrible movie. terrible everything. — Pink (@pinkeraserss) November 10, 2017





Well, that went well.

She signed up for the movie in 2013, prior to her massive breakthrough and Oscar win for the spectacular ‘Room’, and it’s been struggling to gain a release slot ever since.

Perhaps now we know why.

