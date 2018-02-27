Brie Larson hails Gemma Chan casting in Captain Marvel

Brit star Gemma Chan has landed a role in the Captain Marvel movie, and Brie Larson has been among the first to congratulate her.

Taking to Twitter, she praised the ‘expanding sisterhood’ on the forthcoming superhero film.





Chan is best known for her starring turn on Channel 4 sci-fi drama Humans, which has just wrapped filming on its third series.

She plays the ‘synth’ or synthetic human Mia, who, it emerges, is a conscious android.

In Captain Marvel, she’ll be playing Doctor Minerva, aka Minn-Erva, a geneticist and spy from the alien race Kree, and one of Brie’s likely antagonists.

View photos Minn-Erva (Credit: Marvel Comics) More

Set in the 90s, the movie will find Brie playing Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien race after an accident.

The galactic run-in gives Danvers superhuman strength and the not inconsiderable power of flight.

Also starring are Jude Law as Danvers’ mentor Mar-Vell, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, who’s said to be playing the lead villain.

Chan will next be seen in Mary Queen of Scots opposite Margot Robbie and Soairse Ronan, playing Elizabeth I’s confidante Elizabeth Hardwick.

Captain Marvel, meanwhile, lands on March 8, 2019.

Read more

Kevin Smith has suffered a ‘massive heart attack’

Weinstein Company declares bankruptcy

Second weekend for Black Panther is one of the best ever



