Brie Larson Gives Laurie Hernandez 'Stamp of Approval' After She Performs in Captain Marvel-Inspired Leotard

·3 min read
Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Chuck Zlotnick/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Laurie Hernandez has made her return to gymnastics!

On Saturday at the Winter Cup, the 20-year-old Olympic gymnast performed a new floor routine in her first gymnastics meet since the 2016 Rio Olympics. For the return performance, Hernandez wore a leotard inspired by Captain Marvel.

"Ok so I told some of y'all that my leos I designed for this year are all inspired by superheroes... here's the first one! @brielarson queen do u approve?? #captainmarvel," Hernandez shared on Instagram after nailing her routine.

Larson, 31, replied on Twitter and "liked" Hernandez's picture. "Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return!" the Captain Marvel actress wrote.

RELATED: Laurie Hernandez on Prioritizing Her Mental Health After Journey to 2020 Olympics Was Extended

— Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 28, 2021@LaurieHernandez Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return! pic.twitter.com/weNWbZgEkA

Hernandez was happy to see she had Larson's approval, writing back, "Ahh thank you! when the pandemic is over... we should play mario kart or zelda together."

"DONE," the Oscar winner replied.

— Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) February 28, 2021Ahh thank you! when the pandemic is over... we should play mario kart or zelda together👉🏽👈🏽 https://t.co/fKAd7d9I8Y

Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock

The gymnast performed a Hamilton-inspired floor routine at the 2021 Winter Cup, landing in 11th place for the exercise.

"You murda'd it! So damn impressive. Congratulations and thanks!" Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. wrote to Hernandez on Twitter after she asked him and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda what they thought about her routine, which featured "The Room Where It Happens" from the musical.

RELATED: Laurie Hernandez Says She Needed a 'Mental & Physical Break' from Gymnastics Before 2020 Training

— Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) February 28, 2021You murda’d it! So damn impressive. Congratulations and thanks! https://t.co/HTJzQQikY5

In addition to her floor routine, Hernandez competed on the balance beam, earning fifth place, according to Sports Illustrated.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the Winter Cup, Hernandez admitted that "it was terrifying to initially go back out there."

She also explained that she went with "super watered-down routines so we could dip my toe back in the water and get the feeling of what it feels like to compete again at such a high level."

Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock

"I'm really excited about how today went, and I think it foreshadows a really good meet season," the athlete added.

Hernandez previously opened up to PEOPLE about needing to take a break from gymnastics after the 2016 Olympics. "After 2016, I really just needed, I think, a mental and physical break from gymnastics," she said in 2019. "But late last year I decided it was my time to come back, and that I missed it dearly."

