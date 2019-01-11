Brie Larson Calls Off Engagement to Rocker Alex Greenwald After Nearly 3 Years

Greenwald and Larson at the 2017 SAG Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Brie Larson, 29, and her fiancé, actor and musician Alex Greenwald, have broken off their engagement, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source says.

The actress got engaged to Greenwald, 39, in May 2016 following several years of dating.

Greenwald joined her at numerous awards seasons events that year when Larson received recognition for the 2015 thriller Room. She even gave Greenwald a shout-out while accepting the Academy Award for best actress at the 2016 Oscars.

“Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she said of her Room costar. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

Before getting a special shout-out during speech, Larson told Entertainment Tonight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, “He’s the other half of the equation – how can you explain support? I mean, it goes beyond anything. He’s just my person, he’s my best friend.”

The two kept their relationship relatively private over the following years, but they did share that he serenaded the Captain Marvel star on her 29th birthday last year.

“That was the most beautiful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ I’ve ever heard,” Larson said with a laugh in a video on her Instagram story in October.

The Phantoms rocker also posted a picture of her birthday cake, and in July, celebrated when Captain Marvel, due out March 8, finished filming.

Greenwald also frequently credited Larson as the photographer of some of his Instagram photos.