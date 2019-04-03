Bridget Moynahan on the Painful Scrutiny of Her Breakup with Tom Brady and How They Co-Parent

Bridget Moynahan is opening up about one of the most difficult times in her life — and the inspiration came from a pair of shoes.

“I think a lot of women can relate to finding themselves in a life moment that has taken a little bit of their joie de vivre out of them, and then having that moment to reclaim it,” she says about sharing her very personal story in her new book, Our Shoes, Our Selves, an anthology of essays from women ranging from the late Barbara Bush to Tammy Duckworth to Katie Couric about the personal meaning of their favorite pair of shoes.

In the book, written with Amanda Benchley, and for which she will donate a portion of the proceeds to the charity Girls, Inc., “the women wrote about the heels that made them feel sexy, or combat boots that had jumped out of airplanes,” Moynahan tells PEOPLE this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “But the stories all represented a moment that affected them and put them on another path.”

Her own deeply personal essay calls back to her most vulnerable time. It was 2007, and Moynahan, then 36, was expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, after he had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The firestorm of controversy that ensued meant that the actress, then best known for roles in I, Robot, Coyote Ugly and Sex and the City, was suddenly a tabloid fixture.

“Being pregnant and having a baby are such personal, intimate moments,” she says. As she faced an unexpected life as a single mom to Jack, now 11, and navigated the relationship with Brady and Bündchen, Moynahan says the public scrutiny became too much.

