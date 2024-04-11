‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Trailer: Penelope and Colin Begin a Classic Friends-to-Lovers Storyline

Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dear gentle readers, the wait for the Bridgerton Season Three trailer is finally over. Netflix dropped the first official look at the upcoming season of the hit period drama on Wednesday, introducing a new friendship between Penelope and Colin.

In the trailer, the characters, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, team up in an effort to help Penelope find a husband and move out of her home.

“We have been apart for far too long,” the Julie Andrews-voiced Lady Whistledown opens the clip. “At last, London’s fashionable set has made its return, and it seems that our Bon Ton is moving with the changing tide. So, too, is this author.”

But as Penelope struggles to find a suitable match — despite her brand new wardrobe — Colin begins to wonder if the answer to her problems has been right in front of them all along.

“Mother, do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?” Colin asks his mother, Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). She responds, “It is rare, but you must follow your heart.”

As the trailer comes to a close, Andrews’ Whistledown raises two important questions: “What is the primary force that guides us along our paths? Is it our minds or our hearts?”

Season Three is the first from the series to stray from Julia Quinn’s novels, as the first two seasons focused on the same Bridgerton characters as the first two books. Along with Coughlan and Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Emma Naomi, and more round out the cast.

Bridgerton Season Three will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres May 13, while Part 2 hits Netflix on June 13.

