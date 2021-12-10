Brian Williams delivers final sign-off after 28 years with NBC: ‘What a ride it's been’

Thursday marked Brian Williams's final episode of “The 11th Hour” as the longtime NBC anchor decided to step away from the spotlight at the age of 62. But as the beloved journalist signed off for one last time he issued a warning to his viewers.

“My biggest worry is for my country,” Williams said. “I'm not a liberal or a conservative. I'm an institutionalist. I believe in this place. And in my love of my country I yield to no one, but the darkness on the edge of town has spread to roads and highways and neighborhoods.”

Williams warned of a new evolution of politicians who have decided to cater to mobs and conspiracy theories instead upholding their constitutional duties.

“Grown men and women who swore an oath to our constitution, elected by our constituents, possessing the kinds of college degrees I can only dream of have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, hoping we somehow forget who they were,” Williams continued. “They've decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares an aging volunteer fireman.”

While Williams's final sign off served as a warning to viewers, his final episode was filled with old friends sharing fond memories, laughs and champagne toasts.