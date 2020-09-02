Brian Austin Green's Steamy Beach Pics with Tina Louise Suggest He's Moving On From Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green has been going out of his way to make it clear he’s on good terms with ex Megan Fox — so good, in fact, that he could see a future where they might get back together. But those whose hearts leapt at the idea of a Green-Fox reunion might not want to get their hopes up, as sexy new pics of Green and model Tina Louise on a beach date suggest that Green was thinking of a very, very distant future when he mentioned Fox. Even more proof he’s moving on? This isn’t the first time he’s been spotted with the Australian beauty this summer. Looks like Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s steamy couple photos may finally have some competition.

Green and Louise were first linked back in June, when they were spotted at Los Angeles’ restaurant Sugar Taco (which Louise co-owns, FYI). In July, a source told People that the couple was taking a break so Green could focus on sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

“He loves his boys and they are his focus. With the boys around, it’s not easy for him to date,” the source said. “He’s taking a break and is totally fine with it.”

With Green and Louise’s day of fun in the sun, it seems that break is over — though who knows? Maybe they’ve developed a deep and lasting friendship from their brief time dating…or maybe we’ll get IG confirmation within the week that this is for real. Stay tuned!

