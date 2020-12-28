Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Go on Holiday Trip Together After Dating for 'a Few Weeks'

Claudia Harmata
·2 min read

Brian Austin Green may have a new leading lady in his life.

On Friday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 47, was seen boarding a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport with Dancing With The Star's pro Sharna Burgess.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the insider says. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

RELATED: Megan Fox Hopes Brian Austin Green Divorce Happens 'Quickly' as She Plans 'Future' with Machine Gun Kelly

News of Green's new fling with Burgess, 35, comes just over a month after the actor filed a petition for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox.

Green filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's three sons, in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE. Fox, 34, also filed for divorce a day before the holiday, according to The Blast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. Green cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and listed their separation date as March 5.

Green first confirmed their separation in May during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox has since confirmed she's dating Kelly, 30, whom she co-starred with in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. On his podcast, Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed the movie abroad with Kelly.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Asks for Joint Custody of His 3 Sons with Megan Fox in Divorce Filing

Fox made her red carpet debut with Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards. The relationship between the Transformers star and the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) appears to be getting more serious as a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that "they are making plans for the future and want to live together."

"Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing okay," said the source. "They are getting to know him now. Megan’s sons are her number one priority."

Latest Stories

  • Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

    PARIS -French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name as a brand for selling everything from cars to perfume, died on Tuesday aged 98. In a career spanning more than 60 years, Cardin drew scorn and admiration from fellow fashion designers for his brash business sense, and influenced catwalks with his space-age, futuristic bubble dresses and geometrical cuts and patterns. Cardin, who was a mentor to designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, was active in fashion circles until the last, still taking young designers under his wing, attending parties and events and regularly visiting his Paris office by Jaguar.

  • Michael Cohen explains why pardoning allies ‘produces a very significant problem for Donald Trump’

    Michael Cohen was on "The Beat With Ari Melber" Monday, and he had a warning for his former client President Donald Trump.

  • Neighbor of Nashville bombing suspect 'thought something good was gonna be happening'

    Rick Laude said there was nothing in his last conversation with Anthony Warner that raised red flags.

  • Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

    Holidate star Emma Roberts has given birth to her son with Garrett Hedlund. Find out the newborn's unique name below!

  • Constance Wu Gives Birth, Welcomes Her First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

    Hustlers star Constance Wu has given birth to her first child, a daughter, with her rocker boyfriend Ryan Kattner. E! News has all the exclusive details.

  • Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan Phillippe's Money Comment at 2002 Oscars

    Reese Witherspoon is sharing her thoughts on then-husband Ryan Phillippe's quip during the 2002 Oscars ceremony about her making more money than him.

  • Lil Wayne Disappointed at Lack of Invitation to 2021 Grammys: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

    "As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up &; I'm not involved nor invited; I wonder, 'Is it me?'" the five-time Grammy-winner tweeted

  • ‘The Boss Baby’ Sequel Bumped to September 2021, ‘The Bad Guys’ Moves to 2022

    “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” the animated sequel from Universal and DreamWorks Animation, has been pushed back from a March 26, 2021 release date to now open in the fall.“The Boss Baby” sequel will now debut on Sept. 17, 2021. It’s taking the place of DreamWorks’ animated “The Bad Guys,” which is currently unset but will have a new release date in 2022 within the coming weeks.Alec Baldwin and James Marsden both return for the sequel, along with newcomers Amy Sedaris and Jeff Goldblum. In the second installment, Baldwin and Marsden play grown adults who are turned back into toddlers and have to work with the newest member of their Boss Baby family in order to foil a plot to turn kids bad.Also Read: 'Monster Hunter' Edges 'Croods 2' With $2.2 Million at Pandemic Box OfficeThe original “Boss Baby” made $527.9 million worldwide back in 2017. “Family Business” has director Tom McGrath and producer Jeff Hermann returning to the sequel.“The Bad Guys” is based on the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey that has sold 8.2 million copies worldwide. It follows the notorious bad guys known for pulling legendary heists — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula — as they attempt their most challenging job yet of turning into “good guys.”“The Bad Guys” is directed by Pierre Perifel, who has worked as an animator on the “Kung Fu Panda” films, and comes from a script by Etan Cohen (“Tropic Thunder,” “Get Hard”) and Hilary Winston (“Community,” “Happy Endings”).The latest DreamWorks Animation film released by Universal, “The Croods: A New Age,” opened in theaters over Thanksgiving. The film grossed $98.2 million at the worldwide box office and is now available on demand after holding several weeks as the number one film at the domestic box office.Read original story ‘The Boss Baby’ Sequel Bumped to September 2021, ‘The Bad Guys’ Moves to 2022 At TheWrap

  • Margot Robbie Teases Her Upcoming Barbie Movie: 'Whatever You're Thinking, It's Not That'

    Margot Robbie is set to star as Barbie in a movie she's producing alongside her husband Tom Ackerley

  • Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Go on Holiday Trip Together After Dating for 'a Few Weeks'

    Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were seen boarding a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday

  • The It List: Mayim Bialik breaks the 4th wall in new comedy 'Call Me Kat,' say goodbye to 2020 with 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' and 'Toast & Roast' and the best in pop culture the week of Dec. 28, 2020

    Here are our pop culture picks for Dec. 28 - Jan. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • New year, new laptop: the best year end deals—starting at just $199

    Apple, Lenovo, HP, and more: Organized by price, this year-end list makes it easy to score a great laptop and a super-low price.

  • Amy Schumer takes a dig at Hilaria Baldwin's accent controversy as stepdaughter Ireland calls critics 'pathetic'

    Alec Baldwin's wife has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage.

  • Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg Separate After 22 Years of Marriage

    The former Punky Brewster star and her producer husband share four children together

  • 'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan dead at 33

    "He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him," the Discovery Channel said in a statement.

  • Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, more to star in 'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical'

    Seaview has announced the complete cast for the one-night-only benefit concert, proceeds from which will go to The Actors Fund.

  • Best year end deals: Amazon's Fire TVs, Echo Dots, and more are up to 60 percent off!

    Amazon devices, from Fire TVs to Echo smart speakers, are on sale in this end-of-year bonanza. Get ’em before they're gone.

  • Jessie J diagnosed with Meniere's disease: 'Felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line'

    The pop star is on the mend after temporarily struggling with hearing loss and imbalance.

  • Armando Manzanero, Legendary Mexican Singer/Songwriter, Dies at 85 After COVID Diagnosis

    Armando Manzanero, the legendary Mexican singer and composer, died Monday. He was 85.The Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México (The Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico), for which Manzanero served as president, made the announcement via Twitter. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also noted Manzanero’s death during his daily news conference, describing him as “a great composer and the country’s best.”The Associated Press reported that Manzanero was hospitalized with COVID-19 in December, but his publicist said he died of complications from a kidney problem.Also Read: KT Oslin, '80s Ladies' Country Singer, Dies at 78 After COVID DiagnosisManzanero was born on Dec. 7, 1935 in Mexico’s Yucatan state, which he proudly represented.Over his seven-decade career, he composed and performed hundreds of songs, notably ballads. A translated version of his 1968 song “Somos Novios” became the 1970s hit “It’s Impossible” for Perry Como. Manzanero’s original recording was inducted into the Latin Grammy Hall of Fame in 2001.Manzanero himself won the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 (others in his class were The Beatles, The Isley Brothers and Kraftwerk).Read tributes to Manzanero below.Tu música nos acompañará siempre maestro 🙏🏼 Que día más triste… pic.twitter.com/mZ7maNzRVU— Ana Guerra (@anaguerra) December 28, 2020No te nos vas genio y querido amigo. Solo te adelantas un poco. Mi sentido pésame a la familia manzanero. Y mi admiración infinita para el tiempo que Dios te prestó con nosotros. Gracias por tanto que nos dejas. DEP Armando Manzanero. pic.twitter.com/CmAgmY19lv— Kalimba (@KalimbaMX) December 28, 2020Armando Manzanero… ¡Que triste!l Abrazo enorme a sus hijos, a su familia. Estoy sin palabras… 😔— Angelica Vale (@angelicavale) December 28, 2020Hasta siempre, maestro. Siempre será un honor interpretar su música. Nadie como usted, Don Armando Manzanero. Aquí unas de mis favoritas… “No” 💔 pic.twitter.com/simkTtRkBg— Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) December 28, 2020pic.twitter.com/PmdeWQr1V1— SACM México (@SACM_Oficial) December 28, 2020More to come…   Read original story Armando Manzanero, Legendary Mexican Singer/Songwriter, Dies at 85 After COVID Diagnosis At TheWrap

  • Lori Loughlin released from prison after completing sentence for college admissions scandal

    The "Full House" alum, 56, put a check mark next to the two months of incarceration she had to complete as part of her sentence.