Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Go on Holiday Trip Together After Dating for 'a Few Weeks'

Brian Austin Green may have a new leading lady in his life.

On Friday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 47, was seen boarding a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport with Dancing With The Star's pro Sharna Burgess.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the insider says. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

News of Green's new fling with Burgess, 35, comes just over a month after the actor filed a petition for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox.

Green filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's three sons, in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE. Fox, 34, also filed for divorce a day before the holiday, according to The Blast.

The two share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. Green cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and listed their separation date as March 5.

Green first confirmed their separation in May during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox has since confirmed she's dating Kelly, 30, whom she co-starred with in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. On his podcast, Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed the movie abroad with Kelly.

Fox made her red carpet debut with Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards. The relationship between the Transformers star and the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) appears to be getting more serious as a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that "they are making plans for the future and want to live together."

"Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing okay," said the source. "They are getting to know him now. Megan’s sons are her number one priority."