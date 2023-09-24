Brian Austin Green Salutes Shannen Doherty Strength In Wake Of Cancer Diagnosis
Brian Austin Green has nothing but love for his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Shannen Doherty, as she battles Stage 4 breast cancer.
“Shannen is loved and she should be,” Green told People. “She is a fighter. She’s been facing challenges over the last, gosh, decade now that are just, they’re difficult things. And she is absolutely leading by example and showing people that even in the toughest of times, you can keep your head up and you can be a good person, and she is, she’s an amazing person, and I think she’s an inspiration for people, she should be.”
Doherty, 52, received a standing ovation at the recent 90s Con in Tampa, Florida from fans.
“Thank you so much,” she told the crowd. “You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”
Doherty has had a tumor removed from her head and said in June her cancer had spread to her brain. She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and revealed her stage 4 diagnosis in 2020.
