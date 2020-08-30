Brian Austin Green talks Machine Gun Kelly and whether he and Megan Fox would ever get back together: 'Never say never'

Megan Fox may have moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, but estranged husband Brian Austin Green isn’t willing to rule out a reconciliation.

In May, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed that he and Fox had separated the previous November after nearly 10 years of marriage. A couple since 2004, the actors wed in 2010 and share three sons together; they previously split in 2015 but ultimately got back together.

In an Instagram Live session on Saturday, Green, 47, acknowledged the former couple’s rocky relationship history as he mused that their paths might one day converge.

“I never say never,” said Green, who is also father to 18-year-old son Kassius from his past relationship with former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship,” he continued. “We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”

For the time-being, Fox’s path features new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), with whom the 34-year-old actress reportedly first bonded on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, going on to star in his music video for “Bloody Valentine” shortly before taking their relationship public. Green has also rejoined the dating pool, being briefly linked to models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden.

Green also responded to a fan who asked what he thought of the new man in Fox’s life.

“Do I like Megan’s new man?” he asked. “I’ve never met him, I have no idea.”

“I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren’t true,” Green added. “As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy and it’s important that everyone is happy.”

Things seemed more contentious earlier in the month, when Green reacted to his estranged wife’s post featuring “achingly beautiful boy” Kelly by posting photos of their three sons with her same caption.

But in an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the former teen star said he wished Fox “the absolute best in everything.”

“I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids,” he said. That’s super-important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy. Nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation.”

He echoed that message during his Instagram Live session on Saturday, telling fans it would be “selfish” for him to want Fox, who has called Kelly her “twin flame,” to only “be happy with me.”

“We did that for 15 years. If that has run its course, then so be it. That’s not a failure,” he added. “It was a really special relationship, and it still is.”

“At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s OK. Sometimes you have to sort of really swing far away from something to find a more stable ground to stand on.”

