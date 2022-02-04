Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby with Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Baby Joy!! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting!!!

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expanding their family.

The Dancing with the Stars Pro, 36, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 is already dad to kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

The couple, who started dating five months after Green confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020, were photographed in Hawaii where Burgess put her baby bump on display.

In one photo, Green, 48, cradles his girlfriend's belly while the two look lovingly at one another.

The exciting pregnancy news comes one month after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she's been dating for nearly two years.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Green has no bad blood with his ex. The former couple filed their divorce judgment on Oct. 15 and it will soon be finalized.

"As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her," the source said, referencing the pair's three children.

"They're strictly co-parents," the source added. "He's got another woman that he's super into. He's entirely moved on."

In October, Green and Burgess celebrated their one-year anniversary, with Green writing on Instagram at the time, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky."

"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," Burgess told PEOPLE in June of her love story with Green. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome."

The actor said that meeting Burgess "was something I'd never experienced before in my life," adding: "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed, and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool," Green said. "And we really have the same moral compass."