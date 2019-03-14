Brian Austin Green defends not posting a Luke Perry tribute: 'Everyone grieves in different ways'

Brian Austin Green returned to social media for the first time since Luke Perry’s sudden death. But the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was criticized by some fans for promoting an upcoming podcast rather than sharing a tribute to his former co-star.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Green, 45, revealed he will be taping a live episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast this summer from a special place: Torrance High School. (The school served as the backdrop for West Beverly High from the beloved series.) The actor said “some cast members” from 90210 will be in attendance and tickets will be available soon for the Aug. 31 event. Some of his followers found the post to be “too soon,” while many defended him, too. Green responded to one woman directly.





“RIP Luke Perry! I’m not sure how you could do this so soon. I haven’t seen anything from you about his passing, maybe I’ve missed it somewhere. Pretty much everyone else had something to say,” she commented.

Green replied, “Thank you for your words. Thank you to everyone for sticking up for me but it’s not necessary … the passing of Luke is terrible.” He continued, “As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If it’s too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you don’t have to. Everyone should respect everyone’s process.”

View photos (Photo: Screenshot/Brian Austin Green via Instagram) More

The actor isn’t alone in having his grieving process picked apart by the public. Earlier this week, Perry’s 18-year-old daughter, Sophia, replied to trolls.

“I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs,” she wrote. “YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. … But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

Jennie Garth was also attacked on Instagram after her first post following Perry’s death was of her daughters. “I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it,” she clapped back. “His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*** about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments.”

Perry’s death certificate confirmed the actor passed away from a fatal stroke.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.