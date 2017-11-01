Brett Ratner Harassment Scandal: Warner Bros. ‘Reviewing’ Allegations

Warner Bros. said it is aware of the sexual harassment allegations against producer and director Brett Ratner and is looking into the situation.

Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment banner has a $450 million film co-financing pact with the studio and rents office space on the lot. The director and producer was accused of sexual harassment or misconduct by six women, including actress Natasha Henstridge, in a report published Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times.

“We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation,” said Jack Horner, a spokesman for Warner Bros.

Through an attorney, Ratner denied the allegations to the Times. Simon Halls, a spokesman for Ratner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ratner founded RatPac with Australian media mogul James Packer. Packer sold his stake in the company to Len Blavatnik’s Access Entertainment last April. RatPac has financed several prominent Warner Bros. releases, including “Wonder Woman,” “It,” “Dunkirk,” and “Creed.” The company has also partnered with outside studios on the likes of “The Revenant” and “Aloha.”

Ratner’s accusers include actress Olivia Munn, who claimed the director masturbated in front of her when she brought food to his trailer during shooting on 2004’s “After the Sunset.” Henstridg says Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him in the early 1990s when she was a 19-year-old model.

