Bret Michaels hospitalized due to 'unforeseen medical complication,' Poison cancels Nashville show

NASHVILLE – Minutes before Poison was expected to perform at Tennessee's Nissan Stadium, the band announced lead singer Bret Michaels had been hospitalized.

The rest of the hard rock group took the stage late Thursday afternoon to break the news and apologize, a Live Nation representative confirmed. No reason for Michaels’ hospitalization was given.

Michaels posted on Instagram overnight with an apology and said an "unforeseen medical complication" led to his hospitalization. He did not elaborate on what happened but thanked everyone for their well wishes.

"I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform," part of the post read. "I'm working on being back 100% very soon."

Michaels posted on Instagram again Friday, encouraging his followers to go to his website for more updates. The site experienced technical issues as a result of "an excessive amount of traffic," he later added in a comment.

Poison is part of The Stadium Tour, a lineup that includes Motley Crue and Def Leppard with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Michaels, 59, has been a Type 1 diabetic since age 6.

"I’m a grateful guy,” he told USA TODAY before the tour. “To be on the good side of the dirt after all I’ve been through … I live to be on the road. It’s my freedom. It’s good for my soul.”

He described controlling his blood sugar on the road through diet and dedication to exercise, working out in his mobile gym in the hours of road travel between tour dates.

“I come from a family that likes to party, but as a diabetic, I have to find more balance,” he told USA TODAY.

“The Origins of Bret Michaels,” a multipart documentary drawn from the musician’s 2020 memoir “Auto-Scrap-Ography Vol. 1,” is expected on A&E in November.

