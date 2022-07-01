Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday.

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!

More from Variety

Poison were due to perform at Nashville’s Nissan stadium on Thursday alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crüe and Joan Jett at the Nashville stop of their The Stadium Tour. The tour was due to kick off in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 and again to this year, due to COVID-19. It finally began on June 16 in Atlanta and will conclude Sept. 9 in Las Vegas. It is an extensive tour across North America, featuring 36 concerts. The next concert is at Jacksonville on July 2.

Michaels, 59, has had health issues in the past. In 2010, he had a hemorrhage, which required a procedure, and later the same year he underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

Poison has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, including 15 million in the U.S. The band has also had 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and the number-one single “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

In 1998, Michaels, wrote, produced, directed and starred in crime drama film “A Letter from Death Row,” which also featured Martin Sheen.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.