Brendon Urie Supports Taylor Swift, Bashes ‘Toxic’ Scooter Braun

In the ongoing public feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, Panic! at the Disco front man Brendon Urie is showing his support for the “Me!” singer.

Urie said on Twitch: “It just like broke my heart. I read Taylor’s statement and I was like, ‘That sounds about right,’ you know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullsh— in this toxic industry,” Urie said. “He doesn’t sound like a very good person. It’s a sh—show to learn how awful people can be just for a profit, just for a monetary gain and maybe some clout.”

On Sunday, Braun acquired Big Machine Records, which holds the rights to Swift’s entire catalog of songs through her 2017 album “Reputation.” She called it her “worst case scenario” and that she was “sad and grossed out” in a statement on Tumblr.

Urie, who collaborated with Swift earlier this year on the track “Me!” from her upcoming album, “Lover,” is the latest celebrity to publicly support the pop star. Halsey, Iggy Azalea, Cara Delevingne, Todrick Hall and Cher have stepped up to support Swift, while Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta and Yael Cohen Braun issued statements backing the talent manager.

During his Twitch stream, Urie showed no love for Braun, calling him a “f—ing a—hole” and saying that “toxic masculinity” was behind his deal.

Many fans are also wondering if fellow star Ariana Grande will take a side in the battle. Sources say she is “frustrated by the whole thing,” but that Braun is encouraging her and his other artists “to stay out of it.”

