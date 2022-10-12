Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley Reunite 22 Years After Bedazzled at The Whale London Screening

In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley had a Bedazzled reunion at a special screening of his upcoming film The Whale.

On Monday, Fraser, 53, and Hurley, 57, who co-starred alongside Fraser as the devil in the 2000 comedy, reunited at a London screening of Darren Aronofsky's The Whale at The Ham Yard Hotel.

The actors posed for a photo after the screening, which Hurley also attended with her 20-year-old actor/model son Damian.

The special screening of The Whale was also attended by Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, The Invisible Man's Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Micheal Ward, star of Sam Mendes' upcoming film Empire of Light, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fraser and Hurley's Bedazzled, directed by Harold Ramis, came as a remake of a 1967 film of the same name. The film features Fraser as a man who signs his soul over to the devil (Hurley) in exchange for seven wishes.

RELATED: Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Reunite 14 Years After The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

In this image released on October 11th, Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley and Guest attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After The Whale's screening at the London Film Festival Tuesday, Fraser went onstage and took a bow, encouraging the audience to cheer even louder for the actor in his comeback performance. He was later joined by director Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter for the standing ovation.

Actor Nick Kroll recently praised Fraser's role in the movie, which details the life of a reclusive writing instructor who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Fraser underwent a physical transformation to play the 600-lb. man.

RELATED VIDEO: Brendan Fraser's Amazing Career and Inspiring Comeback: Thank You for 'Keeping Me in the Job That I Love'

"Brendan Fraser is amazing in the film," he said last month on Late Night with Seth Meyers, having attended the movie's screening in Venice. "This is his big comeback. The movie finishes, he gets an eight-minute standing ovation. He's crying. You can feel him being like 'I'm back, baby. It's the Oscars. Here we come.' "

Fraser has already collected numerous accolades for the role, including the Tribute Award at last month's Toronto International Film Festival gala.

The Whale hits theaters Dec. 9.