    This Breakout Star Dedicates Her Red Carpet Win to the Trans Community at the Golden Globes

    Alex Frank

    This Breakout Star Dedicates Her Red Carpet Win to the Trans Community at the Golden Globes

    View photos
    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore
    View photos
    Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore

    You’d think Indya Moore would be a little nervous about getting ready for her first Golden Globes, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Not so. The night before the event, the up-and-coming actress sounded like she was pretty much ready for anything. “I’m chilling,” says the 24-year-old, who plays a trans sex worker and dancer on Pose, Ryan Murphy’s FX series on LGBTQ ball culture, the first TV show with a mostly trans cast to be nominated in any category. “Everything that’s happening should be happening. I’m very honored, but I’m not surprised, because I expect Pose to be honored the way that it is being honored. I’m relaxed.”

    Like Cardi B and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, perhaps a part of Moore’s tenacity comes from her upbringing in the Bronx. Some of that swagger is surely buoyed by the fashion-forward dress she chose, too: a leg-baring silver Louis Vuitton number with big, brash shoulders. “I feel like a superhero,” she says. “Something about it makes me feel very strong.” Though she and her stylist Ian Bradley considered a number options from the Nicolas Ghesquière–helmed French house, they chose this one precisely for its power. “I was very much thinking about Afrofuturism,” says Bradley. “She’s like a cyber-Afro-warrior.” As Moore puts it, the dress “is armor.”

    Beyond looking breathtakingly gorgeous, Moore finds her steely reserve thanks to a resolute sense of political purpose. She is a trans actress of color who fully appreciates what it means to represents her community center stage. “Everything I do is political. My love is political. My body is political. I talk even when I don’t speak,” she says. She and Bradley had the lining of the dress removed to underscore that fact. “I get to decide how my body shows up in any space,” she says. “When I’m walking into a place like the Globes, I want to make it very clear that how I show up is to further the freedom of everybody.”

    They were intentional, too, about the jewelry, using small accessories designers close to their heart. “We wanted to work with POC designers for the jewelry,” says Bradley. “The colored stones and pearls are Mateo and the white gold and diamond earrings, cuffs, and rings are Anita [Ko].”

    Still, for all its fabulousness, perhaps the most important aspect of the look is that it made Moore feel thoroughly good in her own skin. “I might party in that same dress because I just don’t want to take it off,” she says of hitting the Globes after-events. “This dress makes me feel like no one can mess with me.”

    See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet:

    Golden Globes 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

    View photos

    Lady Gaga in custom Valentino Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Bulgari jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Kiki Layne in Dior Haute Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors Collection

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Amy Adams in Calvin Klein by Appointment

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Constance Wu in custom Vera Wang

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Elisabeth Moss in Dior Haute Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Saoirse Ronan in Gucci

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Claire Foy in Miu Miu

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Jessica Chastain in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and Piaget jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Danai Gurira in Rodarte

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Sandra Oh in Stella McCartney

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Dakota Fanning in custom Armani Privé

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Rachel Weisz in Celine and Cartier jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Lili Reinhart

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Lena Waithe in Prada and Jason of Beverly Hills chain

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Rachel Brosnahan in custom Prada

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Michael B. Jordan in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and Piaget jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Kate Mara

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Bradley Cooper in Gucci and Irina Shayk

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Scott Evans

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Rami Malek in Givenchy

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Mahershala Ali in custom Etro

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Lucy Liu in Galia Lahav

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Alison Brie in Vera Wang

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Linda Cardellini

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Lilia Soria

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Mj Rodriguez

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Amy Poehler

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Patricia Clarkson in Georges Chakra Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Kristen Bell in Zuhair Murad

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Halle Barry in Zuhair Murad

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Amber Heard in Monique Lhuillier

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Anne Hathaway in Elie Saab

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Emmy Rossum in Monique Lhuillier and Roger Vivier shoes

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Isla Fisher in Monique Lhuillier

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Troye Sivan

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Timothee Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Bruhl in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Catherine Zeta-Jones in Elie Saab

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Spike Lee in Gucci

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Janelle Monáe in Chanel

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Debra Messing in custom Pamella Roland

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Elsie Fisher in Kenzo

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier and Tom Kaulitz

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Emily Blunt in custom Alexander McQueen and John Krasinski

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Bill Hader in Dior Men

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Melissa McCarthy in Reem Acra

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Julianne Moore in Givenchy

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Taraji P. Henson in custom Vera Wang

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Laura Dern

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Thandie Newton in Michael Kors Collection

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Viggo Mortensen in Dior Men

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Felicity Huffman

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo and Atelier Swarovski jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Serena McKinney and Ludwig Goransson

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Lucy Boynton in Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood heels

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Carly Steel

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Camilla Belle

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Francia Raisa

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Joanna Newsom in Rodarte and Andy Samberg

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    William Jackson Harper

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Ryan Seacrest

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Richard Madden

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Yvette Nicole Brown

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Isan Elba

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Chrissy Metz in custom Tanya Taylor

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Keri Russell in Monique Lhuillier

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Cody Fern

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Judy Greer in Alberta Ferretti

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Octavia Spencer

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Kaley Cuoco in Monique Lhuillier

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Gina Rodriguez in Reem Acra

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Kristin Cavallari in Chopard jewelry

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Ricky Martin

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Caitriona Balfe

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Rosamund Pike in Givenchy

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Yvonne Strahovski in Alberta Ferretti Couture

    Photo: Getty Images
    View photos

    Darren Criss in Dior Men

    Photo: Getty Images
    See the videos.