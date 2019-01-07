This Breakout Star Dedicates Her Red Carpet Win to the Trans Community at the Golden Globes

View photos Photo: Courtesy of Indya Moore More

You’d think Indya Moore would be a little nervous about getting ready for her first Golden Globes, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Not so. The night before the event, the up-and-coming actress sounded like she was pretty much ready for anything. “I’m chilling,” says the 24-year-old, who plays a trans sex worker and dancer on Pose, Ryan Murphy’s FX series on LGBTQ ball culture, the first TV show with a mostly trans cast to be nominated in any category. “Everything that’s happening should be happening. I’m very honored, but I’m not surprised, because I expect Pose to be honored the way that it is being honored. I’m relaxed.”

Like Cardi B and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, perhaps a part of Moore’s tenacity comes from her upbringing in the Bronx. Some of that swagger is surely buoyed by the fashion-forward dress she chose, too: a leg-baring silver Louis Vuitton number with big, brash shoulders. “I feel like a superhero,” she says. “Something about it makes me feel very strong.” Though she and her stylist Ian Bradley considered a number options from the Nicolas Ghesquière–helmed French house, they chose this one precisely for its power. “I was very much thinking about Afrofuturism,” says Bradley. “She’s like a cyber-Afro-warrior.” As Moore puts it, the dress “is armor.”

Beyond looking breathtakingly gorgeous, Moore finds her steely reserve thanks to a resolute sense of political purpose. She is a trans actress of color who fully appreciates what it means to represents her community center stage. “Everything I do is political. My love is political. My body is political. I talk even when I don’t speak,” she says. She and Bradley had the lining of the dress removed to underscore that fact. “I get to decide how my body shows up in any space,” she says. “When I’m walking into a place like the Globes, I want to make it very clear that how I show up is to further the freedom of everybody.”

They were intentional, too, about the jewelry, using small accessories designers close to their heart. “We wanted to work with POC designers for the jewelry,” says Bradley. “The colored stones and pearls are Mateo and the white gold and diamond earrings, cuffs, and rings are Anita [Ko].”

Still, for all its fabulousness, perhaps the most important aspect of the look is that it made Moore feel thoroughly good in her own skin. “I might party in that same dress because I just don’t want to take it off,” she says of hitting the Globes after-events. “This dress makes me feel like no one can mess with me.”

