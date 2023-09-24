BREAKING: Usher To Host 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

MEGA

The headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show has been revealed to be Usher!

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Usher, known for his hit singles "Yeah!", "My Boo", and "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" will be hitting the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

“It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said per Adam Schefter. “I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon.”

This will also mark the second year that the halftime show will be presented by Apple Music.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we’re excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, sports, and Beats Oliver Schusser said in a statement. “We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers.”

JAY-Z also spoke out about Usher, saying, “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”