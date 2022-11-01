Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey �� wishing you all a very happy Halloween �� 8h

Bre Tiesi is going all out for Legendary Love's first Halloween.

On Monday, the new mom, 31, shared a sweet Instagram post of her baby boy — whom she shares with Nick Cannon — celebrating his very first Halloween dressed in an adorable Mickey Mouse costume.

She captioned the collection of photos, "The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃."

In one photo, Cannon, 42, fixed Legendary's costume while he can be seen playing with his son on a sofa in a video clip.

Earlier this month, Tiesi and the Masked Singer host celebrated the start of the fall season during a day out at a pumpkin patch.

Tiesi had an arm around Cannon in the photos, while he smiled widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap. Tiesi captioned the sweet shots, "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡."

The Wild N' Out host wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit with a white bucket hat, while Tiesi wore jeans and a mocha tank. Legendary was dressed in a white beanie with a mocha two-piece outfit and brown boots.

In other photos, Tiesi posed solo with her son, looking down at the little boy, who was propped up on her shoulder and smiling at something in the distance.

At 4 months old, Legendary is already a big brother as Cannon recently welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell.

In addition to Onyx, Rise and Legendary, Cannon is dad to two sets of twins — 11-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey and 16-month-old sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Nick also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, who turns 2 in December, with Bell.

He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.