Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon for 'Showing Up' for Son's Home Birth, Reveals Newborn's Unique Name

Bre Tiesi has picked a legendary name for her baby boy.

On Monday, the model, 31, announced on Instagram that she and Nick Cannon, 41, have welcomed their first baby, a son.

Tiesi documented the unmedicated home birth in an 11-minute video on YouTube that showed her moving through "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery." Toward the end of the birth story, the newborn baby boy can be seen in his nursery being held by dad Cannon. Above the changing table, a neon light sign reads "Legendary Love."

"Hey, Legendary," the father of eight can be heard saying to his newborn before changing his diaper.

At the conclusion of the video, Tiesi praises Cannon for "showing the f--- up for us." She adds, "We love you so much."

Tiesi also shared a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" and reflected on her experience.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

She added of Cannon, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. 💙 I can't believe he's here 🤗"

The comedian replied in the post's comments, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted," he continued.

In addition to his new baby boy, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.