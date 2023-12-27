Brazilian Taylor Swift Fan Died of Heat Exhaustion, Forensic Report Says

Business TechCrunch

Whenever chaos engulfs a proprietary technology relied on by millions, the default knee-jerk reaction from many seems to be: "." This scenario became all too familiar throughout 2023, as established technologies relied on by millions hit a chaos curve, making people realize how beholden they are to a proprietary platform they have little control over. The OpenAI fiasco in November, where the ChatGPT hit-maker temporarily lost its co-founders, including CEO Sam Altman, created a whirlwind five days of chaos culminating in Altman returning to the OpenAI hotseat.