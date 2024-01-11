Branford Marsalis Quartet to ignite IU Auditorium stage with jazz this month

The Branford Marsalis Quartet will be on the IU Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Branford Marsalis, known for his technical prowess and emotive performances, will be in Bloomington later this month.

Marsalis will perform at IU Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Who is Branford Marsalis?

Branford Marsalis's first instrument was the clarinet and his fascination with jazz began in college. Marsalis is known primarily for being the leader of his jazz quartet, but from 1992 to 1995, he also led the "Tonight Show" band and received recognition for his work on Broadway and in films.

Throughout his career, Branford Marsalis has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Sting and the Grateful Dead. He has also been a sought-after soloist for many high profile classical orchestras.

When is Branford Marsalis performing at IU Auditorium?

Marsalis will be joined by his quartet for An Evening with Branford Marsalis at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

The performance promises an evening of dynamic, soul-stirring music that blends traditional jazz foundations with modern influences. The quartet, comprising accomplished musicians of exceptional caliber, creates an electric synergy on stage, delivering an unforgettable musical experience.

How do I get tickets to see Branford Marsalis in Bloomington?

Tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets may be purchased online at IUauditorium.com, in person at the IU Auditorium Box Office, as well as through Ticketmaster.com. The IU Auditorium Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group rates available for groups of 20 or more.

How much are tickets to see Branford Marsalis?

Tickets to see Branford Marsalis at IU Auditorium start at $16 for IU Bloomington students and $26 for the general public.

