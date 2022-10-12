Brandy says she's suffering from 'dehydration and low amounts of nutrition' following report that she had a possible seizure

Singer and actress Brandy said Wednesday that she's on the mend, hours after a report that she'd been hospitalized following a possible seizure at her home.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," she wrote on social media. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

Her words followed a TMZ report that the singer and actress was recovering at a hospital, one day after paramedics had responded to a call that the Grammy winner suffered a possible seizure.

Representatives for Brandy and the Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment.

Brandy, 43 — born Brandy Norwood — is the artist behind seven studio albums, most recently 2020's B7, and a string of hits over the decades, including "The Boy is Mine" with Monica, "Have You Ever?" and "Sittin' Up in My Room." She's starred in projects such as beloved ’90s sitcom Moesha, Disney's 1997 live-action TV movie Cinderella and 1998 horror movie sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Her credits also include TV's One on One, 90210, The Game, Drop Dead Diva and Queens. In 2015, she played Roxie Hart in a Broadway production of Chicago. Her IMDb page lists a handful of projects in the works, among them Best. Christmas. Ever., with Heather Graham and Jason Biggs, and thriller The Front Room.

In February 2021, she told BET what has kept her grounded after decades of fame.

"I believe in God. I believe in morals, values, respect, and integrity, I have a beautiful family foundation," said Brandy, who's the mom of adult daughter Sy'rai. " I just know that I have a different perspective on why I'm here. I feel like being a vessel and being an example is my higher purpose. That keeps me humble and that keeps me grounded. it keeps it not about me, but about the work that I'm here to do to inspire others and that's what it’s about for me now."