Brandon Cutler Says The Young Bucks Will Be Taking Some Time Away From Wrestling

The Young Bucks are apparently taking some time away from wrestling.

Brandon Cutler, a close friend of The Young Bucks, took to Twitter on November 19 and stated that he is being told that Matt and Nick Jackson will be taking some time away from wrestling. He wrote that people close to Matt and Nick’s camp are asking for privacy at this time.

I am being told that the Young Bucks will be taking some time away from wrestling. People close to Matt and Nick’s camp are asking for privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/neD5IBUAKl — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) November 19, 2023

Matt and Nick Jackson lost to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear on November 18. After the bell, The Young Bucks threw a temper tantrum at ringside as they were clearly frustrated about the loss.

The Young Bucks are two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. They have also held the AEW World Trios Championship twice. Behind the scenes, Matt and Nick are Executive Vice Presidents of AEW.

