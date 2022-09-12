Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb

Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday.

Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver floral design. She completed the look with a layered black pearl necklace and matching earrings.

"We're very surprised and very happy," Plumb told the Associated Press of being asked to attend this year's award ceremony.

"And honored," added Knight.

The pair also spoke about how streaming has changed television since the debut of their sitcom in the 1970s.

"I don't think it just serves one audience. It speaks to many," Knight explained. "You have that much more opportunity to catch up 10 years later on something and become a huge fan. Because of streaming, there'll be huge successes of old content."

In December, Knight opened to PEOPLE about reuniting with five of his former Brady Bunch castmates — Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) and Robbie Rist (cousin Oliver) — for People Presents: Blending Christmas, a Lifetime Christmas movie that also starred Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell.

"It didn't feel like work," Knight shared. "I say yes to projects that we're all in not just because of the project, but because it's an opportunity to catch up and have fun again. Every time we get together, it's like no time has passed."

He added with a laugh: "We're like a family who live in different states and get together around the holidays."

The project was the first for many of the stars amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Knight said, and being able to spend time with friends he's known for over 50 years was a treat after months of isolation.

"I was shocked that we were actually going to work, because that wasn't something that had been done by me through that entire first year of the pandemic. I hadn't traveled anywhere," he explained. "So this was me removing the envelope, if you will, and what a perfect group to do it with."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.