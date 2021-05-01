Cher, Viola Davis and More Pay Tribute to Olympia Dukakis: ‘An Actor’s Actor’

Haley Bosselman
5 min read
“I love you more than my luggage,” Olympia Dukakis’ Clairee Belcher says to Shirley MacLaine’s Ouiser Boudreaux in the beloved 1989 movie “Steel Magnolias.”

With the news of Dukakis’ death, Hollywood flocked to social media to express similar sentiments and pay their respects to the character actors’ illustrious legacy. Dukakis died on Saturday at age 89 in New York City. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis,” brother Apollo Dukakis wrote in Facebook post.

Cher, who starred in “Moonstruck,” the film for which Dukakis’ won her Academy Award, paid tribute on Twitter. “Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One,” she wrote.

Viola Davis called Dukakis “the consummate actor.” “You made all around you step up their game,” Davis wrote. “A joy to work with. Rest well.”

Invoking titles from Dukakis’ filmography, actor George Takei reflected on her talent. “Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us Great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heaves, Olympia.”

Actor Michael McKean also expressed his admiration for Dukakis and recalled the lessons he learned from her. Before appearing in “This is Spinal Tap,” McKean studied acting under Dukakis at New York University. “Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor,” he wrote. “She would tell us: don’t forget that the reason you wanted to do this was that it looked like fun. And it is. Amid the sweat and the angst, don’t forget the fun. Rest in peace, Olympia.”

“The West Wing” actor Bradley Whitford paid tribute to Dukakis, calling her a “brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor.”

See more reactions below from Alex Winter, Betty Buckley and more.

  • Olympia Dukakis, Star of ‘Moonstruck’ and ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Dies at 89

    Oscar and Golden Globe winner appeared in over 60 films and 130 stage plays Acclaimed film and stage actress Olympia Dukakis, who appeared in more than 60 movies and earned an Oscar in 1987 for her role in “Moonstruck,” has died at the age of 89, according to a Facebook post from her brother on Saturday. “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” Apollo Dukakis wrote. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.” Olympia Dukakis’ husband, actor Louis Zorich, passed away in 2018; the couple had been married since 1962. Dukakis’ long career included appearances in a number of major films, including “Steel Magnolias” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” She’s perhaps best known for her performance as Rose Castorini in Norman Jewison’s “Moonstruck,” for which she won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1987. Beyond the silver screen, Dukakis starred in more than 130 stage productions and 50 TV shows. She earned another Golden Globe nomination in 1992 for her role in “Sinatra,” a CBS miniseries based on the life of singer Frank Sinatra. Dukakis earned several Emmy nominations during her career as well, including for “More Tales of the City” in 1998 and “Joan of Arc” in 1999. Her prolific TV credits also includes appearances on “Law & Order,” “Bored to Death” and “The Simpsons,” among many other shows. Olympia Dukakis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on June 20, 1931. Dukakis earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy from Boston University, and later returned to the university and received he Master of Fine Arts degree. At the beginning of her career in the late 1950s, her dream, according to the Los Angeles Times, was to create her own theater company and tour Europe. “I did not become an actor in order to become famous or rich. I became an actor so I could play the great parts,” Dukakis said. Dukakis is survived by her three children, Peter, Christina and Stefan, and three grandchildren. Read original story Olympia Dukakis, Star of ‘Moonstruck’ and ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Dies at 89 At TheWrap

