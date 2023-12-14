Bradley Cooper Talks Lady Gaga At Premiere of Maestro

Business TechCrunch

Another development today in Google's long-term strategy to streamline some of its less-core business operations. Google Nest Renew -- a load shifting service for Google Nest thermostat owners get them to consume energy at off-peak times when energy is less expensive, or when "cleaner" grid options are available -- is spinning out from Google and combining with OhmConnect, a project of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners that helps manage load shifting services for Nest and other smart thermostat brands.