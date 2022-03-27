Bradley Cooper Has Mother-Son Date Night with Mom Gloria Campano on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty

It's another Take Your Mom to Work Day for Bradley Cooper!

The 47-year-old Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley actor attended the 94th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, walking alongside his mother Gloria Campano on the red carpet.

Back in August 2020, Cooper spoke with Anthony Ramos in Interview magazine about caring for his mom and now-5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine (whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk) during quarantine amid the COVID pandemic.

"I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," he shared at the time. "My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."

He added, "We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cooper's father Charles died in January 2011 after a long battle with cancer.

Back in 2013, the actor spoke to Details magazine about his close family and moving in with his mom after his dad's death. He said at the time of being roommates: "We're surviving. Both of us. Let's face it: It's probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It's life."

"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped," the A Star Is Born director added. "And we need each other. So here we are. But don't get me wrong. It's not without complications. It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No. She's in the next room. But here's the thing: She's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn't the case, there's no way."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.