Bradley Cooper Lands Role as Louis Vuitton's Newest Ambassador — See His Debut Campaign

A style star is born!

Bradley Cooper is the face of Louis Vuitton's latest campaign. This week, the fashion house announced that Cooper, 47, is the brand's newest ambassador, and to kick things off, he stars in the campaign celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tambour watch.

The campaign features two different images of the Limitless actor, one closeup of his face and, of course, one of his wrist.

In addition to the imagery shot by photographer Boo George, the campaign also features video shot by Damien Chazelle.

In the video, Cooper is seen making his way through the streets of New York City, while keeping time on his Tambour watch. The shots cut back and forth between Cooper navigating the city streets and a young boy running through a natural landscape.

Cooper eventually finds himself on a rooftop overlooking the city just in time for the sun to set. As he looks down at his watch, the young boy opens a small Louis Vuitton chest.

A description for the video from the brand reads, "a parallel odyssey of a man and boy unfolds, leading from lush forest to urban jungle, from the endless possibilities of imagination to a dream accomplished, set amid the streets and skyline of New York City, in the shadow of the iconic Chrysler Building."

According to a release from the brand, the Tambour Twenty will honor the original model first introduced in 2002 while including new updates.

"The Tambour Twenty pays tribute to the original Tambour by reprising its iconic codes — a deep, flared 41.5mm case, with a brown sunray dial, yellow chronograph hands, and the engraved letters 'Louis Vuittion' flanking the case," the release explained.

"These are combined with high-end features, including the LV277 high-frequency automatic chronograph movement; a 22-carat oscillating weight; a specially engraved case back — specifying the limited edition of 200 pieces, and a custom-made trunk in Monogram canvas."