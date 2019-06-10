Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship 'Changed' After A Star Is Born, Says Source

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were unable to repair their relationship after drifting apart.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” an entertainment source tells PEOPLE. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”

Although Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were having troubles, not many people knew, as they’ve always kept their romance out of the spotlight.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source adds.

Cooper had a big year in 2018 with the release of A Star Is Born, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards and marked his directorial debut.

While attending the BAFTA awards earlier this year, where Cooper accepted the award for best original music, the actor and director thanked Shayk, who also made the trip across the pond, for “putting up with me” throughout the years-long creative process.

“Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” he said. “Thank you very much. Thank you.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that as awards season for A Star Is Born came to a close, Cooper made spending time with their family a priority.

“After awards season ended, Cooper slowed down to focus on his family, a source told PEOPLE in April 2019, sharing that the star spent “every day with his family.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, had split after four years of being together.

Clearly keeping busy, on Saturday, Shayk posted several photos and videos from her trip to Iceland with the Italian clothing brand Falconeri.

In one photo, the 33-year-old supermodel struck a pose on a rock, which overlooked the water and a collection of small glaciers. Another candid shot from the trip also found the model smiling as she posed with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, one of the managing partners of The Lions agency.

A source previously told PEOPLE that before news of their split became public, Cooper and Shayk had “spent a lot of time apart.”

A different source went on to tell PEOPLE that “they were living totally separate lives.”

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” added the insider.