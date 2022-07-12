Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, former aide to Hillary Clinton: Reports

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been dating for a few months, according to a new report. (Photo: Getty Images)

New couple alert: Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abedin.

Abedin, a longtime political aide to close friend Hillary Clinton, has been quietly seeing the Oscar nominated actor "for a few months," Page Six reports. People also confirmed the romance. The duo apparently arrived at the Met Gala together back in May, but walked the carpet separately.

"They are perfect for each other," a source tells Page Six. "They're both into power and politics and human affairs."

Cooper, 47, and Abedin, 45, were set up by Vogue's Anna Wintour, according to the report.

"Anna definitely played matchmaker," one insider claimed. "She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."

According to the outlet's source, Abedin "has told a few friends" she has a "new man … but she didn't say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest." Cooper reportedly broke up with Glee actress, Dianna Agron, to pursue his new relationship.

A rep for Cooper did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Neither Abedin nor Cooper are strangers to high-profile relationships.

The American Sniper star previously dated Renée Zellweger and shares 5-year-old daughter with model, Irina Shayk. Abedin was formerly married to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner. They share 10-year-old son, Jordan. Weiner was a rising star in the Democratic Party before he was involved in multiple sexting scandals. Their marriage eventually imploded and he spent time in federal prison for sending sexually explicit texts to a minor.

"He didn't just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again," Abedin told The Guardian last year.

Politics aren't an issue for Cooper and Abedin. The actor previously donated to Clinton's presidential campaign in 2008 and attended the 2016 Democratic national convention.

MORE: Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have reportedly been dating for months