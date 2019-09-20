Brad Pitt opened up about aging in the latest issue of GQ and more news from the week

Brad Pitt looked ageless on the latest cover of GQ magazine, but in the article he opened up about how much aging has changed him. Shane Gillis was fired from "Saturday Night Live" after racist clips resurfaced that the comedian had joked about in the past. Nick Carter filed for a restraining order against his brother Aaron over his "increasingly alarming" behavior. "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch says swinging "saved" his marriage. In a generational epic starring Emma Thompson, Ellen Burstyn and others, "The Lost Girls" follows the Darling women as they try to escape the clutches of Peter Pan.
Brad Pitt says who he spends his time with has ‘become much more important’ at 55
Shane Gillis fired as 'SNL' apologizes for vetting process: 'We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier'
Nick Carter gets restraining order against brother Aaron over his 'increasingly alarming behavior'
'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch says swinging 'saved' his marriage: 'It’s part of me'
Emma Thompson’s new movie The Lost Girls paints Peter Pan as the villain he’s always been