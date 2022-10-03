Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'Have Had a Few Dates': 'There Is an Attraction' (Source)

Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski share an attraction, sources tell PEOPLE.

The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the Gone Girl actress/model, 31, have been spotted out together, and a source close to Pitt says he is single but dating and that he and Ratajkowski "have had a few dates" together.

"He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on," the source says. "She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

Last month, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. They share baby Sylvester Apollo, 18 months.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Debuts 'Brutally Honest' Sculpture Art at Gallery in Finland: 'It's About Self Reflection'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: Actor Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" premiere at Yongsan CGV on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on August 24, in South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

An insider close to Ratajkowski says her breakup was "very rough for her."

"It was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now," says the insider. "She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is pretty smitten. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It's really been the perfect timing for her."

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Says Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Film Blonde 'Fetishizes Female Pain'

Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City

Gotham/FilmMagic

"Her friends joke that they don't feel bad for her anymore about the divorce — there is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up," the insider says. "She definitely wants to get to know him better. They text and keep in touch."

Pitt, who shares six kids with ex Angelina Jolie, has been "living his best life" despite ongoing legal disputes with Jolie, 47, a source previously told PEOPLE. He and Jolie were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019.

"Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]," said the source. "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."