Brad's Status' Mike White: 'Its kind of a bummer when you write a movie and people just take it away and make it'

“I thought it would be fun to pivot towards the angst of the white man who feels that the world has past him by and no one feels sorry for him,” says Mike White, the director of Brad’s Status who is probably still best known for writing and starring in School of Rock, and the HBO series Enlightened.

White adds, “I noticed lately that no one feels sorry for the white man who hasn’t done much in his life, the self-pitying white man and I felt like embracing that character and seeing if I can find compassion for him.”

That statement would be a noose for the neck for many directors but White is aware of the difficulties of going against the grain as both the Me Too and Black Live Matters campaign continue to resonate. He wants to tease the audience by making us hate Brad before we grow to sympathise with him. “It’s easier to write a character that’s created to get audience sympathy from the get-to and for me, I don’t find those characters to be true to life as much as a character like Brad who has lapses in his own self awareness, or who could be self mythologizing or self pitying and to me it’s more of an interesting arc to try to find the humanity in that character.”

The film stars Ben Stiller as a dad who is taking his son on a tour of colleges including Harvard. His son's leaving home and trying to build his own life coincides with Brad going through a mid-life crisis where he only sees the success of his friends and the limitations of his own life, even though he is in a happy marriage and working, but shouldn’t he have so much more?

It’s a conundrum that White believes isn’t explored much in the movies. "I realise that most people spend 99 per cent of their time in the head of Brad, who has ambition, is frustrated with their career, thinking about how they compare to others and I just felt like this is something that isn’t explored in an honest way.”

There's a lot of thwarted ambition around White, who has had a successful career as a writer, actor and now filmmaker. Born in Pasadena in 1970, White first success came in television writing and producing on Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks. In 2000 he starred in the Sundance hit Chuck & Buck, which he also wrote, playing Buck, an amateur playwright who invites his childhood friend Chuck to his mother’s funeral. Buck wants to rekindle a sexual relationship from their past. The film is awkward and White stood out both because of his exceptional performance and also his white hair and pale complexion.

