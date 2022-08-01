Boyz II Men face the end of the road after terrible answers on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

On Celebrity Family Feud Sunday, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of the Grammy-winning group Boyz II Men hit the end of the road in their quest to win Fast Money, coming up just barely short. The clue was to name a month of the year with five letters. Morris answered July, while Stockman erred in the other direction, answering August. Morris immediately realized his mistake when he saw it on the board.

“Awwww, damn,” Morris said. “I straight up thought that — oh, man. Ugh.”

Stockman shook his head after giving his answer, and said to Steve Harvey , “There’s a lot of pressure, Steve. There’s a lot of pressure, man.”

Stockman hung his head and understandably tried to leave the stage, but Harvey brought him back, saying, “No, Shawn, you actually have to stay out here and deal with it.”

Morris and Stockman came up just nine points shy of the necessary 200 to win Fast Money, and knowing full well that no one surveyed answered August, Harvey had some fun with Stockman before revealing the obvious zero, as Stockman sat down on the stage and hung his head.

“All we need is nine damn people that don’t know that it’s two U’s in August,” Harvey said. “We just need five people that do not know that it’s two U’s in August. If we get rid of one of them damn U’s, our ass is making the money.”