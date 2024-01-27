The Boys' Erin Moriarty exits social media after Megyn Kelly plastic surgery accusations

Actor Erin Moriarty—best known for her starring role as superhero Starlight in Amazon Prime’s The Boys—has announced that she’s leaving social media, after facing bizarre accusations of having a cosmetic surgery “addiction” from former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, despite there being, as far as we can tell, zero evidence to back said accusations up.

And while there’s something slightly, let’s say, nostalgic(?) about the idea of Megyn Kelly having genuine influence over anyone—it has been a minute, on that score—her actual comments were pretty horrific, and Moriarty’s response righteously angry. Per THR, Kelly had apparently been doing a segment on the January 17 installment of her podcast, where she decided to hold up Moriarty as a symptom of a “social illness” centered on plastic surgery. Then she compared a supposedly “recent” picture of Moriarty with an even more modern one, saying of the latter, “I thought, ‘is this an AI-generated face’… but apparently it’s real.” Just vile shit, honestly.

Moriarty responded on Instagram, where she lobbed plenty of accusations of false journalism against Kelly, but also fired back at those who believed, spread, and acted on her claims, calling the reactions “widespread.” “You’ve lost the privilege of this account. so, you can believe whatever you want,” she wrote at one point in the statement. “But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and the genuinely false information that is being used to perpetrate a message that is exhibitionist feminism. You don’t have to believe me when I say these videos are absolutely false but the way this has been spoken about, the way I have been spoken to, I will not accept.”

Among other things, Moriarty—who has nearly 2 million followers on the platform—noted that the image of her that Kelly used as a “before” photo was more than a decade old, while also calling out the podcast host with a “shame on you.” She also got in a Boys reference, to boot, referring to Kelly’s old home at Fox News as “Voight incarnate”— referencing the evil corporate mega-giant from the show (although she later had to remind herself and readers that Kelly no longer works for the company, having jumped ship from the network in 2017 before failing catastrophically to make a crossover to a less embarrassing job at NBC News).

