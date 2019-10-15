It's a Boy! Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Welcome Son Myles: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Hart and Flynn have a new baby brother!

Supermodel Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat CEO and co-founder husband, Evan Spiegel, have welcomed their second child together: a son named Myles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time,” the couple say in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Kerr, 36, and Spiegel are also parents to son Hart, 17 months. The new mother of three also shares 8½-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The Australian model and Spiegel, 29, married in May 2017 in a small ceremony that included friends, family and music from Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat.

A rep for Kerr confirmed to PEOPLE in March that she and Spiegel were expecting their second child together, 10 months after welcoming their son. (The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave birth to baby Hart on May 7, 2018.)

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” a rep for the supermodel told PEOPLE at the time.

