'It's a Boy!' Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome 'Healthy, Beautiful' Son Santino Rafael

Three isn’t too much of a crowd for Mario Lopez!

The TV host and former Saved by the Bell star, 45, has welcomed his third child with his wife Courtney: a son named Santino Rafael Lopez, he shared Monday alongside a photo gallery featuring their new addition.

“It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez!” the proud new father of three captioned his post. “Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3“

Baby Santino joins the couple’s son Dominic Luciano, 5½, and daughter Gia Francesca, 8½.

The Extra host met Courtney, 36, while working together on A Chorus Line on Broadway in 2008. They married in an outdoor ceremony in Punta Mita, Mexico, in December 2012. Gia, who was 2 at the time, served as a flower girl.

Lopez joked to PEOPLE at the time that more kids would be on the way once the wedding was over. “We’re working on that,” he said. “Right after the wedding. We’ll wait for the guests to leave and then we’re getting right on that!”