It's a Boy! Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome Son Charlie Wolf

Lauren Conrad is a mom again!

The lifestyle guru and former The Hills star, 33, welcomed her second child — a baby boy — with husband William Tell on Tuesday, Oct. 8, she announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Son Charlie Wolf Tell — whose first and middle names have family ties — was born weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 20 inches, PEOPLE confirms.

Conrad and her lawyer husband, 39, welcomed their first child, son Liam James, on July 5, 2017. The couple were married three years before his birth at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Just one month after Liam’s birth, the new mom of two hinted at her desire to have another baby, telling PEOPLE, “I was looking at him the other day and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’ We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.”

Conrad first announced she was expecting again in April, posting a photo of her belly and writing, “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year 👶🏼.” Two weeks later, she showed off her baby bump in a yellow sundress paired with a denim jacket.