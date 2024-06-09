Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Arrested on Felony Vandalism Charge at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hotel

The athlete's attorney told PEOPLE in a statement that the arrest came at an "extraordinarily challenging time" for Garcia

Boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested on a felony vandalism charge in California for allegedly causing damage to a hotel in Beverly Hills.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed officers arrested Garcia, 25, on Saturday, June 8, after receiving a call about an “intoxicated person” at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Wilshire Boulevard.

“During the investigation, the intoxicated person was identified as Ryan Garcia,” Lt. Andrew Myers told PEOPLE in the statement.

“Upon obtaining statements from the hotel management, it was determined that Mr. Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel,” Myers added.

After hotel management requested his arrest for property damage, Garcia was arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical care, Myers said.

A video obtained by TMZ allegedly shows Garcia — who took home the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021 — being led out of the hotel in handcuffs, as he wore a bike helmet that covered his face.

The outlet previously reported that Garcia had another incident at the hotel earlier this week, when authorities were reportedly called for a welfare check after one of his relatives said Garcia needed assistance.

Garcia's attorney, Darin T. Chavez, told PEOPLE in a statement that the arrest came at an "extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan," following recent reports that his mother had been struggling with her health.

Boxing fans have speculated that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, following a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) from Garcia earlier this week. In one post, Garcia wrote, ”Breast cancer is stupid.”



His attorney continued: "First and foremost, we urge everyone to respect Ryan's privacy during this difficult period. Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden. The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges."



"We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs,” Chavez added. “Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

The hotel, which has rooms and suites that can cost thousands of dollars per night, also confirmed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE, writing that it is "cooperating fully with the local authorities."

"The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests are of paramount importance, and we continue to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security standards," a Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills spokesperson said.

The news of the lightweight fighter's arrest also comes at a tumultuous time in his professional career.

Just after taking home a non-title majority decision win against super lightweight champion Devin Haney, Garcia tested positive for a banned substance on April 20, according to USA TODAY.

Garcia reportedly faces a possible suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission, per the outlet.



